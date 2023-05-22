Kegan Kline on ‘The Murder Sheet’ podcast, shares what made him rethink guilty plea

PERU, Ind. (WISH) — Kegan Kline, the child porn suspect who told a judge he may want to withdraw his guilty plea, says that evidence that someone else accessed the “anthony_shots” social media profile is part of the reason behind his decision.

News 8’s reporting partners at “The Murder Sheet” podcast released a jailhouse interview with Kegan Kline Monday afternoon.

In the interview with Áine Cain and Kevin Greenlee of “The Murder Sheet” podcast, Kline points blame at his father, Tony Kline, for accessing the account.

“If you’ve seen transcripts from my interview, I think in 2020, with the state police, if you read that, you can see that they know someone else was involved,” Kline said. “They say to me they know it for a fact, 100%. And what’s creepy about that is Wednesday morning I got paperwork that I’ve never seen. I’ve never seen that transcript. Ever.”

Kline also alleges that his father has been charged with “a lot of really messed up things, even with children.” Kline tells Cain and Greenlee that his evidence paperwork, which he claims he did not see until Wednesday morning, shows Tony Kline apparently having accessed Kegan’s devices.

“There’s stuff that says on every single device, my dad’s logged in with his email. There’s messages that say, ‘Hey, will you Skype me?’ And there has only ever been one Skype call on those phones, that say ‘Tony Kline’, whatever the numbers are,” Kline said.

Kline says that he had not seen his transcript until Wednesday morning, and that he is upset with his lawyer, Andrew Achey, for withholding the paperwork from Kline during the three years he’s been imprisoned.

He says that he apparently overheard Achey’s secretary say during a phone call with Achey that “they’re not 100% sure they sent everything.”

“And I just looked at (Achey), like, ‘Dude, are you kidding me?’ Like, I know you’re a public defender, but you have an obligation as a lawyer to get me all my stuff,” Kline told Cain and Greenlee.

According to Kline, without seeing his paperwork, he discussed going to trial the entirety of the case.

Achey allegedly told Kline he would not be given a deal prior to Kline’s court appearance Thursday. But on Wednesday morning, Kline claims Achey then told him, “Well, maybe we should’ve taken that 10-year plea (deal).”

Kline tells Cain and Greenlee he was unaware of any plea deal, and claims Achey told him to agree to the guilty deal to get a lesser sentence. One of those reasons includes avoiding the cost of a long trial.

Kline ultimately tells Cain and Greenlee that he “did not know Richard Allen,” the suspect in Delphi murders.

In February 2017, police say, 13-year-old Abigail “Abby” Williams and 14-year-old Liberty “Libby” German were murdered near the Monon High Bridge in Delphi, Indiana.

He also discussed with the podcast that he met with the prosecutor in the Delphi murders case, though the meeting happened “a while ago.”

Kline says the meeting with the prosecutor and police officials in the past was so he could share what information he did have on the Delphi murders case, but claims “they wouldn’t believe (him).”

When asked about the list of charges against him, Kline admitted to the podcast hosts that he only committed “maybe seven” of the 25 charges against him. He also said he would not consider himself a pedophile, and would never do some of the things that the State Police showed him pictures of.

Kline also admits to Cain and Greenlee that he did talk to underage girls, but attributes his loneliness to the decision to do so.

“The Murder Sheet” also spoke with Rick Snay with the “Delphi After Dark” YouTube channel, who told the podcast he knows Tony Kline. Snay claims Tony Kline is “one of the most technologically challenged people I’ve ever met” and his accessing the “anthony_shots” profile doesn’t make sense.

“I would look at any accusations of Tony using Kegan’s devices very, very carefully, because (Tony) told me once he wouldn’t even have known what device Kegan was doing anything on because he had several old phones, a couple of tablets, and a desktop computer. Tony never had anything to do with it,” Snay said.

Snay also told Cain and Greenlee that Tony Kline was apparently “vehement” when denying Kegan’s claims against him, and says Tony has allegedly blocked Kegan from his phone.

On Friday, Kline’s lawyer Achey submitted a motion to withdraw from the case, meaning he would no longer represent Kline in the criminal proceeding.

Kline says on the podcast he personally requested Achey no longer represent him, and he is still waiting to meet with the new lawyer assigned to him.

Kline has until Friday night to file a formal motion to withdraw his guilty plea. His sentencing is currently set for July 27.

This story has been updated with quotes from the interviews with Kegan Kline and Rick Snay on “The Murder Sheet” podcast.