Behind the Bricks

Behind the Bricks: Turn 2 Suites

A row of vintage hotel rooms and breathtaking views of Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

That’s what you’ll find in the Riley Children’s Foundation Turn 2 VIP Suites.

Join Doug Boles on this episode of Behind the Bricks as he gives you an inside look at some of the most exclusive and stunning Indy 500 and Brickyard Weekend suites.