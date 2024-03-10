A. G. Mass Recognized by Indianapolis Office of Minority and Women Business Development

The Indianapolis Office of Minority and Women Business Development has recognized A.G. Mass as its Vendor of the Month.

Since 1915, the A.G. Mass Supply Company has offered facility services, furnishings, and cleaning supplies to businesses across Indiana. Cindy Schum, the owner of A.G. Mass, purchased the business in 2019, just months before the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. She says despite the numerous difficulties that were presented, she was fortunate that her company could assist other local businesses by providing key essentials to fight off the virus, like hand sanitizer.

Shortly after purchasing the business, Schum heard the city of Indianapolis was taking bids from contractors to supply materials for the new Criminal Justice Center on the east side of Indianapolis. A.G. Mass won the contract and supplied the CJC with everything from lockers to fire extinguishers.



In addition to getting certified by the Indianapolis Office of Minority and Women Business Development, Schum encourages business owners to attend outreach events with the city and its partners so they won’t miss out on opportunities to bid for projects.