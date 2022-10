BEO Show

Antron Brown: Racing towards success

Pittsboro, Indiana’s Antron Brown is a three-time NHRA champion who’s recently launched his own racing team, AB MotorSports.

Brown said this is a dream come true and a chance to give back. It’s a chance to open doors for young people who may not know what they want to do and help them understand their options and opportunities.

You can follow Antron Brown on Twitter here.