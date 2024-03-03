City-Wide Eighth Grade Prom Helps Students Prepare for High School

A 13-year-old Indianapolis student is organizing a prom that will be an academic celebration for the 8th graders of Indianapolis as they transition into high school.

Landon Smith is working with his mom to host the Diamond Scholars College Bound Prom. During the event, students can attend a college fair, participate in raffles, and enjoy a formal plated dinner and dancing. Students can even bring a fellow 6th-9th grader with them to the prom.

The goal of the evening is to help eighth-graders become more comfortable as they embark on the next step in their education. Smith says he hopes the prom is another way adults can help students access their dreams while helping them grow.

The Diamond Scholars College Bound Prom will be held on Friday, May 31st, at the Spotlight Center in Indianapolis. There is enough space at the prom for 250 students, and Smith says tickets are on a first-come-first-serve basis. Single tickets are $25. Couples tickets are $40.



Registration closes on April 1st. You can learn more at https://lms2events.com/DiamondScholarsProm.