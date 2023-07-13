Search
Coming up on the next “Business, Equity and Opportunities” Sunday, July 16, 2023

by: Peggy McClelland
Posted: / Updated:

  • Joycelyn Wilson, owner Stepping Stone Therapy Center
    • OMWBD-City of Indianapolis Vendor of the Month for July
  • Emil Ekiyor, founder/CEO Innopower
  • David Fredricks, Director of Minority and Woman Development
  • And William Sewall, VP AECOM Hunt
    • MWVDBE Outreach for new the Indianapolis Convention Hotel and Ballroom event 7/19
  • Ty Shea
    • Accounting Back to Basics
  • Lisa Gevelber, founder of Grow with Google
    • New AI tools to train and grow your businesss
  • William Bates – Chief Executive Officer of GEMCO
    • Our focus on the construction industry
  • Leslie Lupton, owner Physique 57
    • From NYC to the Midwest, the inspiration behind Physique 57.

