Company Using AI to Help Small Businesses Find New Customers

Launch Consulting uses customized software to help small businesses turn their leads into paying customers by automating the marketing process.

Leland Baptist, a Launch Consulting manager and an Indy Black Chamber board member, says the new software can be used to help entrepreneurs tap into growing networks across Central Indiana.

While many business owners are still weary of using artificial intelligence for their marketing, the Launch Consulting website states, “AI is the most significant technological force of change since the advent of the internet. It can improve every function of a business, from financial operations to customer service to hiring and employee engagement – and there’s a land grab coming.”

Baptist says the software can also help small businesses find what makes them unique and then leverage that into new customer bases.