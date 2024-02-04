Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

Company Using AI to Help Small Businesses Find New Customers

2024-02-04 – BE&O IF

by: Chris Wakefield
Posted: / Updated:

Launch Consulting uses customized software to help small businesses turn their leads into paying customers by automating the marketing process.  

Leland Baptist, a Launch Consulting manager and an Indy Black Chamber board member, says the new software can be used to help entrepreneurs tap into growing networks across Central Indiana.   

While many business owners are still weary of using artificial intelligence for their marketing,  the Launch Consulting website states, “AI is the most significant technological force of change since the advent of the internet. It can improve every function of a business, from financial operations to customer service to hiring and employee engagement – and there’s a land grab coming.” 

Baptist says the software can also help small businesses find what makes them unique and then leverage that into new customer bases.

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

Carolene Mays Receives Dr. Martin...
BEO Show /
Business Coach Says Delegation is...
BEO Show /
Global Expansion Could be Future...
BEO Show /
InnoPower and BEO Show Hosting...
BEO Show /
Pier 70 Ventures Brings Investments...
BEO Show /
Mojo Up Marketing Wins OMWBD...
BEO Show /
Coming up on the next...
BEO Show /
Businesses Should Prepare for Extra...
BEO Show /