Danny Portee Honored at Champions of Diversity Ceremony  

2024-01-28 – BE&O SuSt

by: Chris Wakefield
During the recent Champions of Diversity award ceremony, Danny Portee, the President and CEO of Professional Management Enterprises, was recognized with the William Mays Excellence in Entrepreneurship Award for his efforts to bring equity and diversity to the Indianapolis workforce.  

During his acceptance speech, Portee thanked his employees and business partners while reflecting on his 17-year entrepreneurial journey. He also discussed how following the principles of “character, integrity, faith, and love” helped him succeed.    

Portee encouraged the audience to lift those in need and to provide opportunity to those who need it most. “All of us are born to win,” he said.  

He promises to uphold the legacy and example set by entrepreneur William Mays. 

