2024 Champions of Diversity Award Winners

Last week, Indianapolis civic and business leaders gathered for the annual Champions of Diversity ceremony to honor individuals and organizations who help promote diversity in Indiana.

Robert Shegog, the President and CEO of Recorder Media Group, says one of the most important aspects of the occasion is to showcase local leaders who don’t always get the recognition they deserve.

Here are the award winners:

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Freedom Award – Founder and President of Black Leadership Legacies Carolene Mays

William G. Mays Excellence in Entrepreneurship Award – President and CEO of Professional Management Enterprises (PME) Haskell (Danny) D. Portee

Rosa Parks Trailblazer Award – Chief Information Officer of the Indiana Department of Child Services Anushree M. Bag

Lifetime Education Advocate Award – Building Blocks Academy

Amos Brown Community Advocate Award – Regional Vice President of Radio ONE Deon Levingston

President’s Choice Award – President and CEO of The Children’s Museum of Indianapolis Jennifer Pace Robinson

Community Impact Award – Principal of Creative Strategies and Executive Coaching at Carve Brian Payne

Golden Heart Award – Vice President and Chief Health Equity Officer at IU Health and School of Medicine Brownsyne Tucker Edmonds

Visionary Impact Award – Executive Director at the Center for Justice at Purdue Northwest Nicky Ali Jackson

Breaking Barriers Award – President and CEO at Newfields Dr. Colette Pierce Burnette

Social Justice Leader Award – Associate Vice President at Lilly Terry J. Morris

Rising Star Award – CEO at the Holliday Collaborative Agency LaMar Holliday

Stewardship Young Leader Award – Vice President and Marketing Executive at Bank of America Geordan C. Coleman

Champions of Diversity in Consumer Goods & Retail Award – Procter & Gamble

Emerald Leadership Award – Chief Commercial Officer at Concacaf Heidi Pellerano

Champions of Diversity in Transportation Award – Delta Air Lines

Champions of Diversity Excellence in Sports & Entertainment Award – Pacers Sports & Entertainment

Sapphire Diversity Maverick Award – Partner at Barnes & Thornburg Alan Mills

Champions of Diversity in Finance Award – JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Champions of Diversity in Technology Award – Google

In addition, BE&O show would like to congratulate Emil Ekiyor, who recently received the Office of Minority & Women Business Development’s Martin Luther King Jr. Community Impact Award.