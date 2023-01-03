BEO Show

Epicenter Indy exemplifies a new type of coworking space

As your business grows, you may find yourself needing more working space, but that can get expensive. As you run your business, keep your eyes out for a new type of coworking space gaining popularity. Epicenter Indy is the first holistic coworking space in Indianapolis and it sets an example for how like-minded companies can benefit from shared use spaces.

Meg Mckelvey, CEO and Founder of Epicenter Indy, joined us today to discuss the benefits of holistic space sharing. The coworking space operates for practitioners like massage therapists, acupuncturists, and more. The space has four private treatment rooms, a recording space, and an event space.

For more information on Epicenter Indy, click here.