Financial and organizational tips for creating a home health care business

Business as Usual provides a comprehensive mentoring training program for people interested in owning a home health care business. Patricia Williams, Owner of Business as Usual, helps people open their own non-medical home health care services by providing training in areas like Human Resources, Accounting, and navigating the Medicaid system.

Williams knows what it’s like to go through the process of starting a home care business from scratch, preparing for home care licensure, and balancing expenses while building a client base. She has taken this firsthand experience and created guidance for new business owners to receive proper certification and Medicaid waiver forms.

Owning a home health care business can include services for clients like light housework, driving to a doctor’s appointment, preparing meals, and general companionship.

In regards to funding a new business, Williams recommends putting around $10,000 in an account for expenses. She also worked with a company to start building business credit and capital.

For more information, watch the video above or click here.

This information is presented by Patricia Williams.