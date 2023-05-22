Getting Started: Reaching out for diversity

This week on BEO, Jimmie L. McMillan, Chief Diversity Officer and Senior Corporate Counsel of the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, spoke on how their business units strive to be more inclusive.

One way McMillan accomplished this was with the plan titled “Race for Equity and Change.” He partnered with Roger Penske and Mark Miles with the idea to change motorsports.

Starting with their employees, McMillan created measurable goals in hiring, promotion development, and throughout their workforce.

Another way the Indy 500 became more inclusive was by partnering with minority and women-owned businesses.

The last way the Indy 500 has done more to become inclusive is by reaching out and inviting 10,000 new fans each year.

Their current goal for their developers and general contractors is to connect with their diverse group of construction vendors.