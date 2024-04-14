BioCrossroads is Working to Grow Life Sciences in Indiana

BioCrossroads works to connect stakeholders in the life sciences industry to bring more business and jobs to Indiana.

An initiative of the Central Indiana Corporate Partnership (CICP), BioCrossroads, was created to support and encourage the growth of the life sciences sector in Indiana. Life sciences include medical devices, bio-med technology, and more.

Vince Wong, the CEO of BioCrossroads, says the organization is dedicated to improving life, and Indiana can lead the way. “Indiana is a life science leader,” Wong says. Indiana is number one in the country for sales of pharmaceutical products and number two in the country for exporting life sciences products.

One area BioCrossroads is focusing on is attracting companies that manufacture devices to treat and manage diseases. Wong says they have to continue to look forward and build a strong workforce with enough capacity so the industry can thrive in Indiana.

Wong also says that BioCrossroads is working to bring private sector companies together with local universities like Indiana University and Purdue University. He says the life sciences industry is projected to have a shortage of up to 3,700 manufacturing jobs each year for the next ten years, and partnering with local colleges can help blunt that shortage locally.