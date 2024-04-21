Creating a More Eco-Friendly Indiana

The Hoosier Environmental Council says Indiana still has a long way to go to create a sustainable future in Indiana.

Sam Carpenter, the Executive Director of the Hoosier Environmental Council, says his organization focuses on improving the quality of life for Hoosiers through strong environmental policies and practices.

With its green business program, the Hoosier Environmental Council supports businesses that have demonstrated commitment to sustainable practices in Indiana. However, Carpenter says more businesses need to take action to support a more sustainable environment.

Carpenter says Indiana needs a healthy and green future if it expects to stay competitive and attract new businesses and workers. This includes much needed investments into clean and renewable energy resources like solar and wind. He says increased demand for energy from data centers and electric vehicles can be a challenge for Indiana in the future. Carpenter says the time to act is now.

One program Carpenter highlights is the Indiana Climate Action Plan. He says the program is an incentive from the recent Inflation Reduction Act.

The Hoosier Environmental Council hosts several webinars and provides resources for business owners on its website at: https://www.hecweb.org.

