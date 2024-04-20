Coming up on the next “Business, Equity and Opportunities” – Sunday, April 21, 2024
- Davion Ellis, co-owner, Trapdoor Tattoo
- A young start-up in Irvington
- Jane King
- Indiana news from the NASDAQ
- Sam Carpenter, Executive Director, Hoosier Environmental Council
- Earth Day check in on how Indiana is doing
- Jamie Dimon, CEO, JPMorgan Chase
- Thoughts on financial literacy
- Angie Nuttle, Founder & CEO VIP Center for Business Women
- Upcoming VIP Conference “One Woman Can Make a Difference”
- Greg Ziesmer, Executive Director, Earth Day Indiana
- Indiana Earth Day’s year-round activities
- Jeremy Yost, Assistant National Employment Director, DAV
- Virtual career fair coming next week
