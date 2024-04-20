Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

Coming up on the next “Business, Equity and Opportunities” – Sunday, April 21, 2024

by: Peggy McClelland
Posted: / Updated:

 

  • Davion Ellis, co-owner, Trapdoor Tattoo
    • A young start-up in Irvington
  • Jane King
    • Indiana news from the NASDAQ
  • Sam Carpenter, Executive Director, Hoosier Environmental Council  
    • Earth Day check in on how Indiana is doing
  • Jamie Dimon, CEO, JPMorgan Chase
    • Thoughts on financial literacy
  • Angie Nuttle, Founder & CEO VIP Center for Business Women
    • Upcoming VIP Conference “One Woman Can Make a Difference”
  • Greg Ziesmer, Executive Director, Earth Day Indiana
    • Indiana Earth Day’s year-round activities
  • Jeremy Yost, Assistant National Employment Director, DAV
    • Virtual career fair coming next week

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

BioCrossroads is Working to Grow...
BEO Show /
New Eco-Friendly Eskenazi Health Campus...
BEO Show /
Using a CPA to Increase...
BEO Show /
City-County Councilor Wants to See...
BEO Show /
Conference Highlights Diverse Suppliers   
BEO Show /
JQOL Named April Vendor of...
BEO Show /
Healthy Money Habits Start with...
BEO Show /
Tax Deadline for Sole Proprietorships...
BEO Show /