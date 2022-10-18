BEO Show

Health & Hospital Corporation of Marion County focuses on diverse work culture

Angela Scott Jones, VP of Diversity, Equity & Inclusion for Health & Hospital Corp of Marion County, joined us for today’s “Running your Business Day to Day” segment. Her job has four key pillars: Talent and Culture, Patient Care and Services, Procurement and Vendors, and Developing Key Partnerships.

Their focus is to serve everyone in Indianapolis and Marion County, with a special focus on people who have been historically disenfranchised. It’s important for the organization to employ a staff that reflects the community’s diversity.

More information can be found here.