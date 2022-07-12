BEO Show

How to apply the C.H.A.M.P. framework

Gary Brackett, Leadership Coach, Founder of Champ CEO, and former Colts’ linebacker, has had a successful career in business. In today’s “Getting Started” segment, he shares a tool for businesses to qualify leads to see how likely they are to become good clients. He calls it the “Champ Framework.”

C: access your Current situation: what are your current skills in this situation?

H: Hone in on your desired destination: where do you want to be with your business?

A: Apply the 80/20 principle: the idea that 20% of our activities yield 80% of our results.

M: take Massive action: spend your time on the thing that separates you from other businesses.

P: Pursuit of the transformation: chase the best version of yourself.

For more information, watch the video above or click here.

This information is presented by Gary Brackett.

This content is made possible by Indiana Economic Development Corporation.