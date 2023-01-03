How to start your own business in 2023

Laura Schafsnitz, Public Affairs Specialist for the U.S. Small Business Administration, explains what small business owners and startups need to know about getting into business in 2023. The Small Business Administration has an abundance of tips and resources available for budding entrepreneurs, one of which is a list of top ten things to start your business.
The top ten things include:
- Conduct market research
- Write your business plan
- Fund your business
- Pick your business location
- Choose a business structure
- Choose your business name
- Register your business
- Get federal and state tax IDs
- Apply for licenses and permits
- Open a business bank account
The Small Business Administration has explanations and resources on how to complete these tasks here.
This content is made possible by the Indiana Small Business Development Center.