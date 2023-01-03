BEO Show

How to start your own business in 2023

by: Meghan Stratton
Posted: / Updated:

Laura Schafsnitz, Public Affairs Specialist for the U.S. Small Business Administration, explains what small business owners and startups need to know about getting into business in 2023. The Small Business Administration has an abundance of tips and resources available for budding entrepreneurs, one of which is a list of top ten things to start your business.

The top ten things include:

  • Conduct market research
  • Write your business plan
  • Fund your business
  • Pick your business location
  • Choose a business structure
  • Choose your business name
  • Register your business
  • Get federal and state tax IDs
  • Apply for licenses and permits
  • Open a business bank account

The Small Business Administration has explanations and resources on how to complete these tasks here.

This content is made possible by the Indiana Small Business Development Center.

© 2023 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Tips to put together your corporate budget for 2023

BEO Show /

Tech Point launches Indiana Venture Support to offer team’s expertise to tech founders

BEO Show /

How to use podcasting to grow your business

BEO Show /

Russia, shaken by Ukrainian strike, could step up drone use

National /


 
Copyright 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.