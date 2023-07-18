How to strengthen your financial management skills with Ty Shea

Ty Shea joined us as our guest to delve into the topic of “Back to Accounting Basics” in our program focused on accounting and bookkeeping. Ty Shea, an expert in the field, provided valuable insights and knowledge about fundamental accounting principles and practices.

The discussion aimed to refresh our understanding of key concepts in accounting, ensuring a solid foundation for accurate financial record-keeping and analysis. By revisiting these basics, individuals and businesses can strengthen their financial management strategies and make informed decisions based on reliable accounting information. This information serves as a valuable resource for anyone seeking to enhance their accounting knowledge and optimize their financial processes.