Blooms & Petals Owner Paula Davis spearheads Plant Matters Conference to blossom at Purdue University

Paula Davis, the proprietor of Blooms & Petals Florist & Events located in Lafayette, Indiana, is leaving an indelible mark on the floral industry.

She is currently making headlines as the co-organizer of the highly anticipated Plant Matters conference, slated to take place on October 9th and 10th at the prestigious Purdue University.

In collaboration with Teleflora for the regions of Kentucky, Tennessee, and Indiana, this conference is poised to be a pivotal moment for industry professionals.

It will serve as an invaluable platform for participants to delve into the ever-evolving landscape of the floral industry.

Attendees can look forward to gaining insights into the strategies and emerging trends that are not only influencing but also shaping the future of this booming sector.

For more information about Paula Davis and her thriving enterprise, you can explore her website at https://www.bloomsandpetals.net/.

Don’t miss the chance to connect with a visionary leader in the world of floristry and stay ahead in this industry.