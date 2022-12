BEO Show

Indy Chamber highlights entrepreneurship resources

Keia Walker is the Senior Director of Lending at Indy Chamber. In that role she helps business owners understand the importance of keeping their accounts in order by offering financial education.

She focuses on business owners that experience challenging barriers, such as issues with credit or collateral. She introduced us to the Business Ownership Initiative, a division of the Indy Chamber.

For more information on entrepreneurship resources with the Indy Chamber, click here.