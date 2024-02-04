InnoPower and BEO Show Hosting NBA All-Star Business Weekend

The BE&O show is partnering with InnoPower Indy to host the NBA All-Star Minority Business and Opportunity Weekend.

Emil Ekiyor, Founder and CEO of InnoPower Indy, says the weekend of downtown Indianapolis events is meant to celebrate and showcase Black business talent. He also says it’s a chance for business leaders to network and unwind.

On the heels of massive growth in minority-owned businesses in Central Indiana, Ekiyor says he wants to keep the momentum going into 2024. “We’ve created a unique ecosystem,” he says.

Businesses that have been featured on the Business Equity and Opportunity show will have free access to the week’s events. Members of the Indy Black Chamber and the Indy Biz Pass will also have free admission.

NBA All-Star Minority Business and Opportunity Weekend events include:

Dr. Tommy Shavers Thursday, February 15, 3-5 p.m. Founder and CEO of Nestre Health and Performance, will discuss how innovations such as neuro-strength training can elevate athletic prowess, enhance mental acuity, and optimize overall well-being

Closing the Wealth Gap Through Investment Thursday, February 15, 6-8 p.m. opportunities. Join Southern Communities Initiative and Urban Capital Network to explore how we can create this type of access through education, improvements to our financial systems, and new technologies and services.

Indiana: Open for Black Business Friday, February 16, 12-4 p.m. During this session, we will discuss the current environment for Black business owners in Indiana and what we’re doing as a state to invest in this future.



Sponsored by: InnoPower