BEO Show

Jeremy Stephens shares his fitness and business success story

Jeremy Stephens, owner of DYC Fitness, once weighed 300 pounds. His personal weight loss and fitness journey caught traffic online, and he has since become a social media influencer — not to mention the owner of a fitness center.

He started an online training and meal planning service called Disturbing Comfort in 2017. He now owns and operates a gym in downtown Indianapolis, and said serving the Indy community is near and dear to his heart. He hopes to open additional locations in the future.

To learn more about Jeremy or DYC Fitness, watch the video above or click here.

This information is presented by Jeremy Stephens. You can follow him here.