JPMorgan Chase CEO Discusses How Indianapolis Can Succeed

JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon recently talked to WISH-TV about financial and economic issues that are hitting close to home in Indiana.

Dimon discussed what it takes for Central Indiana to succeed in the future. From the job market to boosting nonprofits, the head of the largest bank in the United States says Indianapolis has the potential to grow even more.

One of the most important areas of growth for the city, according to Dmin, is continuing to empower lower-income and marginalized neighborhoods. Outreach to minority communities through jobs and continued education is one of the pillars of growth for JPMorgan Chase. Dimon says his bank pays close attention to the community partners it works with and wants to make sure Chase can get the most impact by working with organizations that are invested in their communities.