BEO Show

Kiahana Davis discusses the importance of financial literacy and mentorship

Kiahana Davis, CEO and Chief Strategist at MYB Accounting, took a risk several years ago to explore entrepreneurship. She said being in control of your time and your legacy is very powerful.

She discussed the concept of owning your own legacy, and the importance of having financial literacy and representation of entrepreneurship.

For more information on MYB accounting, click here.

Getting Started is made possible by the Indiana Economic Development Corporation.