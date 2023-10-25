Kountry Kitchen Reopens With Help From the Community

During the early morning hours of January 11, 2020, a bright red glow pierced through the darkness of North College Avenue in the Kennedy-King neighborhood. The nationally renowned Kountry Kitchen soul food restaurant was the victim of a brutal fire that left the building partially collapsed and unsuitable for further use.

Kountry Kitchen owners Issac and Cynthia Wilson found themselves facing the difficult task of trying to continue the legacy of the 30-year-old restaurant that started in 1988 as a six-seat countertop eatery. Over the years, celebrities, including then-Senator Barack Obama and comedian Jimmy Fallon, made the pilgrimage to Indy’s near northside to sample the famous soul food.

With the help of the public sector and private investors, Issac and Cynthia Wilson rebuilt Kountry Kitchen into a multipurpose facility that now sports an event center and a full-service restaurant complete with delivery and carryout. “It’s a great day for Indianapolis.” Mayor Joe Hogsett boasted to the media at the ribbon-cutting ceremony last week. As a frequent customer of Kountry Kitchen, his face, along with Mike Epps, Andre Carson, and more, adorns a colorful mural that greets guests as they enter the new building.

From the ashes of tragedy, the Indianapolis community lifted Kountry Kitchen onto its shoulders and carried into a new beginning. “Without the help and the love of the community, we wouldn’t have made it,” says Cynthia Wilson.

You can visit Kountry Kitchen at 1831 North College Ave, and reservations can be made online at www.kountrykitchenindy.com.