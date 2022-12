BEO Show

Life on the food truck

A.J. Feeney-Ruiz describes himself as a “recovering politician”. But he’s also a hiker, a kung fu master, a father and among other things, a graduate of Le Cordon Bleu in Paris, specializing in breads. He took all that experience and launched the B-B-&-B Bread food truck in his home town of Indianapolis.

He explains how life on the truck isn’t always on the truck.