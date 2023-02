BEO Show

Local high school student invents method to detect nanoplastic contamination in water

Nanoplastics are tiny particles that come from plastic items as they break down over time, and environmental experts warn they can end up in our water supply and soil. But, a local high school freshman may help change that.

Vidhatri Iyer from University High School has developed a quick way to detect harmful nanoplastic contamination in drinking water. Bob Roudebush, a lab coordinator and mentor at Trico Regional Sewer Facilities, has helped make this project happen.