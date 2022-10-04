BEO Show

Local organization aims to empower Latina artists

Mirvia Sol Eckert from Puerto Rico and Mary Mindiola from Venezuela are the co-founders of Indy Latina Artists. They created the group to provide mentorship and exhibition opportunities to local Latina artists.

The group debuted their first exhibition on the third floor gallery of Sax Fifth Avenue, and it is open through October 9. The two women touched on the importance of mentorship and community in this week’s “Running your Business Day to Day” segment.

To learn more about Indy Latina Artists, click here.

This information is presented by Mirvia Sol Eckert and Mary Mindiola.

