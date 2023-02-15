BEO Show

McDonald’s franchising leads to community impact across Indiana

by: Meghan Stratton
Posted:

Reggie and Tracey Jones own and operate six McDonald’s franchises, and they say it has been a privilege to serve the Indianapolis community and surrounding areas. One of the McDonald’s core values is community, and the company’s scholarship program has helped many Indiana young people.

Reggie Jones said one of the most rewarding aspects of being a part of McDonald’s is that there are limitless opportunities to give back and help the community.

Click the links for more information on the McDonald’s HACER National Scholarship and the Black and Positively Golden scholarship. For more information on McDonald’s franchising, click here.

