Meet Chemen Neal, MD: IU School of Medicine’s new executive associate dean for diversity, equity, inclusion and justice

Dr. Chemen Neal, MD, is the chief diversity officer and newly appointed executive associate dean for diversity, equity, inclusion, and justice at the Indiana University School of Medicine.

The San Diego native is a wife and mom of six and has lived in Indiana since 2006.

Neal attended San Diego State University and The University of Chicago Pritzker School of Medicine. She says she has always been drawn to academic medicine and the environment of academia.

She discussed how the university has expanded its DEIJ efforts across its 9 campuses and how her new role is centered around directing and aligning that important work.

The IU School of Medicine is the largest medical school in the United States and its leaders pledge to ensure staff members reflect the community they serve.

For more information, view the press release from the IU School of Medicine.