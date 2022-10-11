BEO Show

Networking in small groups can help entrepreneurs grow

Brian Bodenhamer is the founder and COO of GNLC 2.0, the Geist Networking Lunch Club. GNLC also stands for Genuine Networking through Leadership and Communication. This is a group of professionals who meet and learn about one another’s professions and help eachother grow.

Brian discussed the power of building connections over lunch, and the benefits of having a small networking group. He said it’s great practice for learning about and relating to other people.

To learn more about the Geist Networking Lunch Club, click here.

This information is presented by Brian Bodenhamer.

This content is made possible by Eleven Fifty Academy.