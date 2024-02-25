New Non-Profit Wants to Make Indiana a Sports Tech Hub

A new non-profit aims to bring the next generation of sports technology innovation to Indiana.

Sports Tech HQ is a collaboration between the Indiana Economic Development Corporation (IEDC) and the Indiana Sports Corporation. Sports Tech HQ wants to partner with organizations to build partnerships and make Indiana a sports technology destination.

Jeron Peoples, the head of strategy and business development at Sports Tech HQ, says the company wants to help showcase how sports tech can help fans engage with teams and help athletes recover from an injury or train more efficiently.

One example of a company doing just that is NESTRE Health & Performance Inc. NESTRE recently participated in a reverse pitch competition hosted by IEDC. The organization is focused on mental health and cognitive performance for athletes, and they recently signed a Cooperative Research and Development Agreement with the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs.