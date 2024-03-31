Painting with a Twist Franchise Owner Wins National Award

An Indianapolis-area Painting with a Twist owner has been awarded the Franchisee of the Year honor.

Before opening her three Central Indiana locations, Kerry Sawyer owned several hair salons, but she decided she wanted to do something that made people happier. That’s when she decided to purchase a Painting with a Twist location. Now, with locations in Carmel and Lafayette, Sawyer has been honored by the International Franchise Association as their 2023 Franchisee of the Year.

Sawyer says when you enter one of her locations, it’s about more than painting. “It’s an experience,” she says. Watching a customer’s mood transform throughout the event is a highlight for Sawyer. As novice painters work with a professional to create a unique work of art, Sawyer says they become happier, more confident, and more relaxed.

Along with artist-led painting experiences, her locations sell at-home kits, and customers can even drop in for a self-led activity. Painting with a Twist visitors can also work on making DIY candles and decorating wine glasses. Sawyer says companies also bring their staff in for team-building activities.

Reflecting on seeing so many happy customers leave with their paintings, Sawyer says, “It’s been a great journey.” She is looking forward to expanding and opening a location in Greenwood soon.