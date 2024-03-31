PitchFeast Awards Thousands to Indianapolis Small Businesses

PitchFeast was founded to bring community crowdfunding to Black and brown small-business owners.

Kendrea Williams, the founder of PitchFeast, says she started the organization after discovering a lack of resources and opportunities for minority entrepreneurs. “I realized there was a gap,” she says. Now a semiannual event, PitchFeast hosts a competition where competitors can win a share of $50,000 to start or grow their business.

One recent award recipient is the Rivoli Park neighborhood, which pitched a community project to clean up a bridge blighted with graffiti. After receiving funds from PitchFeast, the community organization hired an artist to cover up the graffiti with a new mural.

The competition is held each May and September, with a grand prize of $25,000. Second place is awarded $15,000, and the business finishing in third place receives $10,000. Williams says previous winners have used the money to hire more staff for their small business, purchase software, and more.

Applications for the competition are now open, and the submission deadline is April 5th. Finalists are announced on April 19th, and the event takes place on May 20th. To learn more, visit www.pitchfeast.org.