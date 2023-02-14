BEO Show

Powers & Sons Construction named as City of Indianapolis Minority Business of the Month

Powers & Sons Construction is a third-generation construction firm that has deep roots in Central Indiana and the Chicago area. Indianapolis mayor Joe Hogsett recently awarded Powers & Sons as the Minority Business of the Month for February.

The city of Indianapolis is recognizing minority businesses to help raise awareness about the benefits of certification as a minority, women, veteran, and disabled-owned businesses.

Powers & Sons Construction began doing business as a builder of single-family homes in Northwestern Indiana in the 1967. Mamon Powers III discussed the company’s history and family ties in this week’s “Getting Started” segment.

This segment is made possible by the Indiana Economic Development Corporation.

For more information and business resources, listen to the Business, Equity & Opportunities podcast.