BEO Show

Project Azul helps educate Hoosiers towards careers in manufacturing and logistics

Project Azul is a nonprofit organization focused on supporting individuals in central Indiana who are unemployed or underemployed and interested in starting a career in logistics or manufacturing. The organization provides support through career coaching and partnerships with training programs and employers.

We spoke with Marcia Baca Vilchez, Workforce Success Manager for Project Azul, and Yecenia Tostado, Executive Director of Project Azul, about the impact that the program has on the community.

For more information, visit https://projectazul.org.