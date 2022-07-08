BEO Show

Resources, strategy for creating a sustainable community

by: Meghan Stratton
Posted: / Updated:

Dr. David Hampton, Executive Director of LISC Indianapolis, and his organization work with neighborhoods to close the racial equity gap.

For him, strengthening communities works through a place-based strategy. This means looking for opportunities in a specific neighborhoods, and LISC talks to residents about what they’d like to see in their neighborhoods. This helps increase the quality of life in those communities.

For more information, watch the video above.

This information is presented by Dr. David Hampton.

