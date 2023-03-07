Powers & Sons Construction Company: Building a legacy for generations

Mamon Powers III serves as the Executive Vice President of Powers & Sons Construction Company, a third-generation construction firm that has deep roots in Central Indiana and the Chicago area.

He shared how his grandfather started the business in 1967 to build homes for the African American community.

Indianapolis mayor Joe Hogsett recently awarded Powers & Sons as the Minority Business of the Month for February.

For more information on Powers & Sons, visit their website.