Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

Powers & Sons Construction Company: Building a legacy for generations

by: Meghan Stratton
Posted: / Updated:

Mamon Powers III serves as the Executive Vice President of Powers & Sons Construction Company, a third-generation construction firm that has deep roots in Central Indiana and the Chicago area.

He shared how his grandfather started the business in 1967 to build homes for the African American community.

Indianapolis mayor Joe Hogsett recently awarded Powers & Sons as the Minority Business of the Month for February.

For more information on Powers & Sons, visit their website.

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

Peak Mind is boosting employee wellbeing and supporting law enforcement mental health
BEO Show /
Spotlight on the women’s healthcare field at Eskenazi Health
BEO Show /
Ascend Indiana: Revolutionizing Workforce Development in Indiana
BEO Show /
Small Business Administration supporting Black-owned businesses
This Week In Business /