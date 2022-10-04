BEO Show

The Indianapolis Public Library offers free and low cost business resources

Alexandria Loewen, Librarian at the Indianapolis Public Library, joined us to tell us about the library’s Business Information services and resources centered at the Indianapolis Central Library.

There are business librarians at the Central Library who offer many resources, one of them being one-on-one small business research consultations.

People can also reserve space at the public library for various meetings and interviews. These rooms are free to reserve. The library has technology resources like wireless printing, a 3-D printer, public computers, and scanners.

The library also hosts numerous digital resources available to access from anywhere and subscription based resources.

You can learn more about Business Services at the Indianapolis Public Library here.

This information is presented by Alexandria Loewen.