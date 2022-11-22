BEO Show

This Fishers, Indiana company can ‘add video to anything’

Thanksgiving week is the time to celebrate with family, and it’s also one of the busiest shopping weeks of the year. If you’re shopping this season, we encourage you to shop at local businesses in our community. We spoke with John Wechsler, founder and CEO of Spokenote, who has some innovative ideas on how businesses can communicate with their customers during this season and year round.

Spokenote is a local business from Fishers, Indiana that helps people “add video to anything.” The idea is to scan a QR code and attach a video.

John also spoke about the importance of engaging with the local community in the entrepreneurship quest.

For more information about Spokenote click here.