BEO Show

This Indy company is helping create relief from the supply chain crisis

On this week’s Industry Focus segment, we take a look at a company using electric vehicles that may provide solutions to the problems facing the transportation services industry. Creative Bus Sales, based in Indianapolis, is the nation’s largest commercial dealership network of busses and transportation services vehicles.

J.R. Sauder, Senior VP at Creative Bus Sales, said the company is partnering with Forest River Bus to offer a green solution for the supply chain issues in the transportation industry.

For more information about Creative Bus Sales, click here.