Thrival Indy Academy designs curriculum to create leaders

Today’s “Industry Focus” segment takes a different look at public schooling. Thrival Indy Academy has a new curriculum designed to create leaders at the local and global level.

India Johnson, Executive Director of Thrival Indy Academy, says the school is about being purpose-driven as leaders, teachers, educators, students, and even parents. The curriculum aims to teach students how to think, not what to think. The public high school aims to help students think critically about their role in the world, she said.

The school is driven by wellness, where one day a week the students and teachers take time to focus on themselves. Johnson said exposing students to new cultures helps expand their worldview, and students can study abroad at no cost to students or families.

This information is presented by India Johnson.