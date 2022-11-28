BEO Show

Tips to improve employee retention from the CEO of Round Room

Employee retention is a priority for small and large businesses, and it’s the focus of today’s “Running Your Business Day to Day” segment. We spoke with Scott Moorehead, CEO of Round Room, about how his company is exceeding the industry average in employee retention.

Moorehead said his companies have over 2,200 employees across 43 states, and he emphasized the employee experience. Internally, they created “The Culture of Good,” and it centered around giving employees a sense of why they’re doing what they’re doing. He discussed the importance of collaboration, celebration, rewards, office culture, and more.

For more information about Round Room, click here.