BEO Show

Tips to put together your corporate budget for 2023

Ty Shea, Chief Financial Officer at Circle City Broadcasting, joined us today to talk about the critical process of budgeting. There are several things to consider when putting together your corporate budget for the new year including looking at benchmarks from the previous year, environmental or industry factors, internal business factors, and more.

Shea recommends a conservative approach to budgeting to allow for flexibility when curveballs are thrown towards your business. For more information, watch the video above.