WE Brunch Indy Teaches Generational Wealth

Indianapolis area women are invited to participate in a unique brunch that serves as a networking event and panel discussion. Promising “Honest conversations about support and empowerment,” the November 5th Women’s Equity Brunch, is the first in a series that will be held quarterly.

Co-founder Doneisha Posey says the brunch series started as a platform for women to discuss important topics. From pay equity to building a business, each brunch focuses on a unique topic that helps women advocate for women. “Not only has WE brunch brought women together to learn about these important topics, but to create networking opportunities,” Posey says.

Posey, a local attorney and Adjunct Professor of Law at the Indiana University Robert H. McKinney School of Law, stressed the importance of the brunch event in helping women create lasting connections.

The topic of the November 5th WE Brunch Indy event will focus on helping women build generational wealth. Posey asks, ‘Why aren’t women investing?” Studies show that 59% of Black women in Indiana have no financial investments. Financial advisors will speak at the brunch and educate attendees on estate planning, investing, and more.



The November 5th We Brunch Indy event will be held at the Biltwell Event Center, located at 950 S. White River Pkwy Dr. You can learn more at www.inclusionconsultantnetwork.org/webrunch.

SPONSORED BY IEDC.