What business owners need to know ahead of the 2023 tax season

Ty Shea, Chief Financial Officer at Circle City Broadcasting, joined us today to talk about tax season. There are many obligations for business owners in the first few months of the year, taxes included.

Shea advised business owners to get several things in order for tax season, including W2 forms for employees, IRS 1099 form for payments to contractors or specific vendors, property taxes, and business taxes.

