BEO Show

What employers need to know about home healthcare industry regulations

The home healthcare industry is highly regulated with rules to protect clients and employees. The U.S. Department of Labor works to ensure both parties are safe. Lacy Houle, Community Outreach and Resource Planning Specialist for the U.S. Department of Labor, joined us today to discuss what small business owners need to know about the home healthcare industry.

Domestic care workers must be paid minimum wage or more and paid overtime.

For more information click here.