BEO Show

What happens on Wall Street around the holidays?

Market Analyst Jane King joined us from the NASDAQ today to discuss what happens on Wall Street around the holidays. Large and small businesses can benefit from the festive financial knowledge.

She said the end of the year for Wall Street sees a “Santa Claus rally.” Additionally, many people are on vacation.

In 2023, business stories to watch include inflation, the Federal Reserve, and the reopening of China, Jane said.