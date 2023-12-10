WISH-TV to Air Special Program for Governor’s Luncheon for Scouting

This Tuesday, December 12, the annual Governor’s Luncheon for Scouting will kick off the 2024 fundraising campaign for the Crossroads of America Council and Boy Scouts of America.

The luncheon, held at Lucas Oil Stadium, is Crossroads of America Council’s largest fundraising event and is the largest of its kind in the country. It will feature business and community leaders from central Indiana to raise $1 million to support Scouting programs in the area.

WISH-TV will sponsor the event again this year, and Anthony Calhoun will serve as the master of ceremonies. The co-chairs for this year’s event are Akilah Darden, Founder of the Darden Group; Kip Chase, Sr. Vice President of Human Resources for Eli Lilly; Steve Campbell, Vice President of Communications for the Indianapolis Colts and Circle City Broadcasting owner; DuJuan McCoy.

The theme for this year’s luncheon is “Legends and Leadership.” The event will serve as a shining example of how communities and businesses can come together to help grow the leaders of tomorrow.

In addition, WISH-TV will air a one-hour special highlighting the luncheon with interviews and behind-the-scenes video. The special program will air next Sunday, December 17, at 5 pm.

To learn more, visit https://www.crossroadsbsa.org/support/fundraising-events/governors-luncheon-for-scouting.

Sponsored by: InnoPower